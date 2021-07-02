Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 50 percent off for all consoles at Amazon – VG247

By Jessica Reyes



Assassin’s Creed fans and interested onlookers now have a reason to look into the series’ newest game again. If you haven’t checked out Assassins’ Creed Valhalla just yet, the latest installment in Ubisoft Montreal’s action-RPG series is now priced at $29.99 for all consoles on Amazon. In other words, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for half its original price.

All standard editions cost the same price, so feel free to buy for whatever console you have. The steelbook editions are also available without discount. Note that the PlayStation 4 copy offers a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 Digital version. So, even if you haven’t been lucky enough to snag a next-gen console, you can still upgrade once you’ve acquired one.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features Eivor (either male or female) and their brother Sigurd, who leave Norway to settle in England. This Viking duo travels through different realms of England, all with the Assassin’s Creed charm of historical references woven into the plot. VG247’s review calls it a “slow-burn” worth playing for its compelling story, satisfying combat system, and more. This sprawling RPG can entertain players for over 100 hours with its main storyline, side quests, and other challenges for completionists to chase. That number doesn’t even take into account the recently released Wrath of the Druids DLC.

Watch on YouTube

If the 50% discount isn’t enough, you can also snag the $6 Ubisoft deal for new Google Stadia subscribers. This deal includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the rest of the Google Stadia library. So, if there’s ever been a time to take on this mammoth open-world game, now might be the time. Goodbye hot “insert noun here” summer, hello hot Viking summer.

