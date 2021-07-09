JUST WATCHED
Assassination plunges Haiti into political chaos. What’s next?
The assassination of Haiti’s President has left the country with a power vacuum. Two men claim to be the .imate Prime Minister, the parliament is effectively defunct and the man who would be next in line as President recently died of Covid. CNN’s Melissa Bell explains.
