Assam Rifles JCO hurt in militant firing in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: A JCO of the Assam Rifles was injured in a gunfight when troops stopped a group of suspected

Ulfa

(I) and

NSCN

(K-YA) militants from crossing into India from Myanmar at

Pangsau Pass

in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which is very close to the India-Myanmar border, on Tuesday morning.

A defence PRO said that the militants were trying to infiltrate at Pangsau Pass, but the Jairampur Battalion of HQ IGAR (North) “foiled” the infiltration attempt.

He said enhanced domination of the Indo-Myanmar border is being ensured due to multiple inputs by intelligence agencies of likely infiltration and also sabotage activities in view of upcoming Independence Day.

The two outfits, which are fighting for ‘sovereignty’, have jointly called for a boycott of the I-Day celebrations and also a bandh on the day.

“Following swift and immediate retaliation by the Assam Rifles troops, infiltration bid has been foiled,” the defence PRO said.

