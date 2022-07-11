Assam cops in gunfight with Myanmar-bound Ulfa (I) rebels

DIBRUGARH: A gunfight between police and a group of trapped

Ulfa

(I) militants looking to sneak into Myanmar through

Pengeri

in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday set the stage for the first major offensive by security forces against the outfit in months, potentially threatening the nascent peace initiative started by CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma

.

It was just over a year ago that Sarma had declared peace talks with Ulfa (I) one of his priorities, an overture that the Paresh Baruah-led outfit seemed to reciprocate by not declaring a general strike this Republic Day for the first time since 1996.

The encounter at Pengeri, almost 500km from Guwahati, took place when large police contingent led by

DIG

(northeast range)

Jitmol Doley

was combing the Gujupathar area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border for a five-member Ulfa (I) group. The exchange of fire lasted 20 minutes before the militants escaped into the wilderness.

