Asmongold Slams New World Beta as “Garbage” – ComicBook.com

Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World has been generating quite a bit of buzz within recent weeks, much of that which has been positive. One person who hasn’t been positive about the forthcoming game though is that of Twitch star Asmongold. In the past, Asmongold has shared some of his concerns about the MMO, saying that he doesn’t believe that the game is ready to launch in late August. And after more playtime, those thoughts have only gotten worse as Asmongold has now gone so far to refer to New World as “garbage”.

In a recent stream on one of his Twitch channels, Asmongold didn’t hold back when it came to expressing his true feelings on New World based on the current beta. Much of his criticism derived from the fact that Amazon is developing this game, meaning that it should be of a much higher quality. “People need to expect a better game. This game is fu**ing garbage for it being [made by] the biggest company in the world,” Asmongold said bluntly. “It shouldn’t have this many bugs to it.”

Despite his criticism, though, Asmongold did also end up saying that he believes there is hope for New World. Specifically, he said that the core of the game is still something that he would consider good, but it just needs some clear refinement. “Like, it’s a good game. Don’t get me wrong. But for the people making it, it’s so far below what their expectations should be,” Asmongold expressed. “It’s embarrassing.”

It remains to be seen if the full game of New World will end up being any better (in Asmongold’s opinion) than the beta phase that has been live for a few weeks now. The full launch is slated to take place in exactly one month as New World will arrive on PC on August 31.

[H/T Dexerto]