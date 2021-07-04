Asmongold hits back after Blizzard dev calls him an a**hole: “I don’t care” – Dexerto

Asmongold hit back at a Blizzard employee who called him an “a**hole,” claiming that he “doesn’t care” and “talks sh*t about them all the time”, so it’s an eye for an eye.

Asmongold is one of the most prominent and dedicated World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch. However, he’s been critical about the game for a long time now and has even tried to highlight Blizzard’s incompetence live on-stream.

But it’s not the only MMORPG that’s copped his wrath. He also slammed Amazon’s upcoming MMORPG, New World, for their decision to implement purchasable XP.

So, to mix things up, he recently decided to give Final Fantasy XIV a crack. He said it was “one of the most incredible streams he’s ever had,” and he plans on coming back again.



Twitch: Asmongold Asmongold is known for being blunt and critical.

However, a small streamer who plays the game said his “kind of hatred and rudeness is not welcome” in their community.

It’s unclear what she’s referring to, but she urged others to “overwhelmingly report every single incident” he does.

A World of Warcraft developer named Adam Holisky responded to her comments and said Asmongold is an “a**hole.”



The context surrounding the World of Warcraft dev’s initial tweet.

The tweet has since been deleted. However, it blew up on social media regardless, and it was eventually brought to Asmongold’s attention.

However, he didn’t seem to mind and urged his fans to stop harassing the people involved.

“People keep linking pictures of Blizzard employees talking sh*t about me,” he said.

“I don’t care. I talk sh*t about them all the time. I’m a big boy. I can handle it. I don’t need people harassing them to defend my honor.”

It seems like all the complaining he’s done about World of Warcraft over the years has taken a toll on how the developers perceive him, and he more or less expected it.

He still remains one of the biggest — if not the biggest — WoW content creator out there, and comments like these aren’t going to stop him from playing any time soon.