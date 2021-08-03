Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Australia central bank rate decision ahead – CNBC

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest interest rate decision.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.82% in morning trade while the Topix index shed 0.69%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.11%.

Mainland Chinese stocks were lower as the Shanghai composite declined 0.72% while the Shenzhen component fell 0.611%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.51%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.24%. Shares of Afterpay saw more gains in Tuesday trade, jumping more than 12%. The firm’s stock surged nearly 19% on Monday after U.S. fintech firm Square announced it had agreed to buy the buy now, pay later giant.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.36% lower.

Looking ahead, the Australian central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.