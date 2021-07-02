SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks were muted in Friday morning trade as investors look ahead to a closely-watched U.S. jobs report set to be released later.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan nudged fractionally higher while the Topix index gained 0.37%. South Korea’s Kospi hovered above the flatline.

Shares in Australia also rose as the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.2%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

Investor focus on Friday will likely be on the U.S. Labor Department’s monthly jobs report, set to be out on Friday. Economists expect nonfarm payrolls grew by 706,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 5.6% from 5.8%, according to Dow Jones.