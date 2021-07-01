asia-pacific-stock-markets-topped-global-charts-in-the-first-half-of-2021-–.

People line up at a vaccination center administering AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines donated by Japan in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. I-Hwa Cheng | Bloomberg via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific’s top-performing markets led global equity markets in the first half of 2021. Vietnam’s VN Index surged 27.6% in the first half of this year ending June 30 — way ahead of the second-placed Taiex in Taiwan which jumped 20.5%, based on .’ calculations. In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 14.4% in the first six months of 2021, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 rose about 13.5%.

Winners

Here are the top performing stock markets in Asia-Pacific in the first half of 2021, based on . calculations: Vietnam’s VN-Index: +27.6%

Taiwan’s Taiex: +20.52%

South Korea’s Kospi: +14.73%

India’s Nifty 50: +12.44%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: +11.02% Other Asia-Pacific markets that saw robust gains include South Korea’s Kospi as well as the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia, which each rose more than 10% during the same period.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen component — Asia-Pacific’s top-performing market in 2020 — continued to see gains and jumped 4.78% in the first half of 2021.

Losers

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index in Malaysia was Asia-Pacific’s worst performing market in the first half of the year, and dropped 5.8%. The Philippines’ PSE Composite Index also declined in the first half of the year, dropping 3.33%. The losses came as countries in Southeast Asia continue to battle a resurgence of Covid infections while vaccination rates of their populations generally remain relatively low.

Asia’s economic outlook