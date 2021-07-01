asia-pacific-shares-slip-as-private-survey-shows-chinese-factory-activity-growth-slowed-in-june-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Thursday morning trade as investors reacted to the release of Chinese economic data. Mainland Chinese stocks were lower in morning trade as the Shanghai composite declined 0.12% and the Shenzhen component slipped 0.308%. A private survey released Thursday showed Chinese factory activity growth slowing in June. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for June came in at 51.3 on Thursday, a lower reading than May’s 52.0. PMI readings above 50 represent expansion, while those below that indicate contraction. PMI readings are sequential and show month-on-month expansion or contraction. China’s official manufacturing PMI for June, released Wednesday, showed slower factory activity growth.

Stock picks and investing trends from . Pro:

Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.39% while the Topix index fell 0.32%. The headline index for large manufacturers’ sentiment in the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan business sentiment survey released Thursday came in at plus 14, up from a plus 5 reading in March. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.4%. Australia stocks also edged lower, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling about 0.4%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29% lower. Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 climbed 0.13% to 4,297.50 — its fifth-straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 210 points to 34,502.51. The Nasdaq Composite lagged as it dipped 0.17% to 14,503.95.

Currencies and oil