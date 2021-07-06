asia-pacific-markets-mixed-as-oil-stocks-rise;-australia-central-bank-keeps-cash-rate-unchanged-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in major Asia-Pacific markets struggled for direction in Tuesday trade as investors reacted to the Australian central bank’s interest rate decision.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.33% while the Topix index advanced 0.44%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.41%.
Mainland Chinese stocks, on the other hand, declined by the afternoon. The Shanghai composite slipped 0.53% while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.827%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.58%.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia dipped as the S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 0.1%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced Tuesday its decision to keep the cash rate target at 0.1%. Following that announcement, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7555, still above levels below $0.752 seen yesterday.
US crude futures jump
U.S. crude futures jumped in the afternoon of Asia trading hours on Tuesday, rising 2% to $76.66 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.38% to $77.45 per barrel.
Shares of Asia-Pacific firms in the oil space rose in Tuesday trade, with Australia’s Beach Energy rising 2.35% while Santos gained 1.31%. Shares of Inpex in Japan also jumped 2.49%. In Hong Kong, shares of CNOOC climbed 0.33%.
Oil prices surged to multiyear highs on Monday after talks between OPEC and its oil-producing allies, known as OPEC+, were postponed indefinitely following a failure by the group to reach on agreement on production policy for August and beyond.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.152 — off levels above 92.4 seen late last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.84 per dollar after an earlier low of 110.97 against the greenback.
— .’s Pippa Stevens contributed to this report.