asia-pacific-markets-mixed-as-oil-stocks-rise;-australia-central-bank-keeps-cash-rate-unchanged-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in major Asia-Pacific markets struggled for direction in Tuesday trade as investors reacted to the Australian central bank’s interest rate decision.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.33% while the Topix index advanced 0.44%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.41%.

Mainland Chinese stocks, on the other hand, declined by the afternoon. The Shanghai composite slipped 0.53% while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.827%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.58%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia dipped as the S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 0.1%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced Tuesday its decision to keep the cash rate target at 0.1%. Following that announcement, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7555, still above levels below $0.752 seen yesterday.