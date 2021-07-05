asia-markets-mixed;-china-tech-shares-in-hong-kong-fall-after-didi-app-suspension-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade as Brent crude futures hovered close to $76 ahead of another meeting between OPEC and its allies.

Tech shares in Asia were mostly lower. Shares of Chinese tech firms in Hong Kong fell in Monday morning trade as regulatory fears resurfaced.

Tencent shares fell 1.65% while Alibaba dropped 2% and Meituan slipped 3.42%. The broader Hang Seng TECH index in Hong Kong also declined 0.92%.

Stocks of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group also plunged more than 5% in Monday morning trade.

The losses came after Chinese regulators claimed SoftBank-backed Didi illegally collected users’ personal data and ordered app stores to stop offering Didi’s app. The move came just days after the ride-hailing giant’s market debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The app can no longer be downloaded in China, although existing users who had previously downloaded and installed the app on their phones prior to the takedown may continue using it,” Didi said in a Sunday release. The company had earlier announced Friday that it had suspended new user registration in China.