ashley-olsen’s-walk-in-the-woods-with-a-machete

Last week, Ashley Olsen swapped city sidewalks, single-use Starbucks cups and oversize bags for evergreens, a glass containing some amber liquid and a machete. Her signature layers remained intact.

In a photograph posted by her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, as an Instagram story, Ms. Olsen strides through an unidentified forest (possibly in the Pacific Northwest, if another recent photo is any indicator) wearing loose white pants, a white shirt tied around her waist, a white sweatshirt hiked up to reveal an arm, and black Yeezys.

The photo — a highly unusual upload from Mr. Eisner, whose grid contains no photos of Ms. Olsen, and a rare image of a designer known for being, as her sister Mary-Kate put it recently, “discreet” — set off a flurry of excitement on social media, where it was widely deemed “a mood,” as well as “a sexuality,” “a summer vibe” and “a spirit animal.” It also inspired several artistic interpretations.

Alyce Peeler, who has run the Mary-Kate and Ashley fan account @olsenoracle since 2017, wrote in an email that fans usually only see photos of the twins when they attend a red carpet event — Ms. Peeler estimates about three times a year — or when they walk in and out of the Manhattan office building where The Row, their fashion label, is headquartered.