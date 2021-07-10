July 10, 2021 | 12:18pm

Ashley Olsen steps out with a machete while spending time with boyfriend Louis Eisner. knuckles.eisner/Instasgram

Louis Eisner shared a rare photo of girlfriend Ashley Olsen as they hiked together Friday, with the fashion designer carrying a machete along the trail.

Olsen, 35, was snapped by her beau wearing a white sweatshirt layered over a black tee, white linen pants and black YEEZY sneakers, as well as a black dad hat and her signature, oversized shades.

While the look works for a day outdoors, the former child star also carried a large machete blade in her right hand during the jaunt, while sipping from a beverage in her left.

Eisner, 32, chose not to caption the flick, but instead followed it up with one of himself standing on a log over a pond.

While the former “Full House” star and the artist have been linked since 2017, Olsen has yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

They were most recently spotted publicly together back in March, when they met up for a double date with friends in NYC.

Ashley Olsen takes a machete along for her hike with boyfriend Louis Eisner. knuckles.eisner/Instasgram

Ashley was also seen in New York in May, the same day news emerged of twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen’s divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy after five years of marriage.

The Olsens are behind the luxury label The Row and are said to be worth an estimated $100 million. Actors Jonah Hill and Zoë Kravitz teased a collaboration with the label back in April.