Ashley Judd walks again after her Congo accident that shattered her leg: ‘She is a new leg’ – Fox News

Ashley Judd is recovering slowly but surely.

The 53-year-old actress and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador updated her fans about her current health status, which has left her with “reverence and quiet awe,” according to an Instagram post she shared Sunday.

Judd’s six-slide post shows videos and photos of her recent hike at Swiss National Park and comes five months after her unfortunate fall in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where her leg was shattered in four places.

“I walked again, and in what fashion,” Judd captioned her brace- and cane-equipped post on Aug. 1. “Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully.”

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

She went on, “I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God’s fecund earth for hours.”

Judd added that she recently walked another alp in Ticino, Switzerland, and went on to note that she has to rebuild her stamina.

“I have so many people to thank for helping to make my recovery possible,” Judd wrote, including her trauma orthopedic surgeon Phil Kregor and doctors Susan Mackinnon and Scott Levin and more.

“My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead,” Judd added. “I have been loved and understood and helped in my healing.”

Before Judd’s accident in February 2021, she had been working on a bonobo conservation project in the Congolese rainforest.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It took 55 hours to transfer Judd to a hospital and she was admitted into the ICU when she arrived. Her leg suffered tissue damage and reportedly “had no pulse” at the time.

Judd concluded her post by acknowledging the prayers and notes fans have sent her way.

“Thank you. I have felt you,” Judd wrote. “I have especially been held by family and my partner. Peace be with you.”

According to a separate post she shared in April, Judd is planning to visit the Patagonia region near the Andes Mountains sometime in the future.