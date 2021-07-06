ashleigh-barty-powers-into-wimbledon-semifinals

(CNN) Ashleigh Barty cruised through to the semifinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday after a dominant performance against fellow Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic.

The world’s No. 1 wasted little energy in a brilliant display, winning 6-1 6-3 on Center Court.

Her opponent, meanwhile, was playing in the first grand slam quarterfinal of her career and only managed to settle into the match during the closing stages.

Barty took the opening set with ease in just over 20 minutes and broke serve early in the second set.

With the match seemingly racing to its conclusion, Tomljanovic broke Barty’s serve to give herself a moment’s hope but her compatriot shut the door quickly, breaking back straight away and serving out the win.