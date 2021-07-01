Ashish Chowdhry bids adieu to his ‘guiding light’ Raj Kaushal: ‘My happy quotient is gone. Until we meet again’ – Hindustan Times

Actor Ashish Chowdhry has penned a note paying tribute to his close friend filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died early on Wednesday morning due to a heart attack. Raj is the husband of actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi and has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

Taking to Twitter, Ashish Chowdhry also shared several pictures of himself with Raj Kaushal taken over the years. Ashish tweeted, “My guiding light,my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone. My big brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, gone. Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I’ll do the same today. For him.Until then bro. Until we meet again (broken heart emoji) @rajkaushal1.”

My guiding light,my happy quotient, my mollycoddler, is gone.

My big brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, gone.

Yet, he taught me well. To survive any storm. So I’ll do the same today. For him.

Until then bro. Until we meet again💔@rajkaushal1 pic.twitter.com/tlKa59T0rP — ASHISH CHOWDHRY (@AshishChowdhry) June 30, 2021

Several other film personalities including Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Onir, and Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to Raj Kaushal. Arshad, who featured in Raj’s last directorial Anthony Kaun Hai? in 2006, wrote, “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP.”

Onir, who was one of the first people from the industry to pay condolences on social media, remembered Raj for trusting and backing his 2005 directorial My Brother… Nikhil. “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” the director had tweeted.

Last week, Raj had shared a picture on his Instagram of a get-together with friends from the industry, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ashish Chowdhry, Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan. Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Neha wrote, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… Can’t believe you are not with us anymore… Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj.”

Also Read | Rohit Roy on Raj Kaushal’s death: ‘I can never forgive him for leaving without saying goodbye’

Vicky shared a picture from the commercial shoot that they filmed together and wrote, “The last ad shoot I did in 2020 before lockdown hit us was with Raj Kaushal. Saddened to hear about his sudden demise. My condolences and prayers to his family and friends.” Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more… just so shocking. My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed.”

Raj Kaushal directed Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, among others. Mandira Bedi had featured in Shaadi Ka Laddoo.