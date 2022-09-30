‘Asamoah Gyan Is A Lazy B!tch’

For bad reas ons, KiDi finds himself on the top of the trends on Twitter following the emergence of his old tweets on the media space.

The tweets which are over 10 years old from the Ghanaian artist were ones that trolled prominent persons like former President Mahama, President Akufo-Addo, Late President Atta Mills and Asamoah Gyan.

In this piece were he attacked the then Black Star caption, the young KiDi did not overlook Asamoah Gyan either as he delivered a harsh assessment of the striker’s performance for the Ghana National Football team.

“Asamoah Gyan is a lazy bitch chale,” he tweeted.

However, the now well-known Ghanaian musician, who is the current VGMA Artiste of the Year, has also lauded Asamoah Gyan for his performance in some of the tweets.

