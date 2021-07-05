Home Business As Tropical Storm Elsa nears, here’s the Midlands forecast
Business

As Tropical Storm Elsa nears, here’s the Midlands forecast

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
as-tropical-storm-elsa-nears,-here’s-the-midlands-forecast

As Tropical Storm Elsa neared Cuba on Monday, the chance of storm-force winds approaching the Midlands remained low, predicted the National Weather Service.

Columbia and its surrounding cities are still expected to receive extended periods of rain by mid to late week as a result of the storm, with Thursday forecast to be the wettest day.

The S.C. cities most likely to receive stronger winds from Elsa, a storm that was previously classified as a hurricane, are in the southernmost parts of the Lowcountry, near Hilton Head Island. South Carolinians are expected to start feeling those winds on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the earliest.

The National Weather Service said the Lowcountry could see winds of at least 39 mph, which are considered storm force. Walking against those winds can be difficult and the blast can tear limbs off trees. Trees can sway, and umbrellas become difficult to use.

In addition to receiving those stronger winds, coastal regions of South Carolina are expected to get more rain than the Midlands from the storm. The National Weather Service has advised the heavy rains could lead to isolated flash floods along the coast.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have yet been issued for any part of South Carolina. Tropical storm warnings have been sent for the lower coastal regions of southern Florida that touch the Gulf of Mexico, while cities located farther north on Florida’s western coast, like Tampa and Tallahassee, remain on Tropical Storm watch, the less serious of the two classifications.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20...

Pet lion returned to owner after Cambodian PM’s...

Nation’s Largest Teachers’ Union Rejects Anti-Israel Resolution

Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own...

Chicago alderman on violent Fourth of July weekend:...

Nonprofit: Number of drownings in Great Lakes jumps...

11 displaced after fireworks cause $80,000 in damage...

Singapore May retail sales jump almost 80% a...

Chinese-owned Nexperia confirms acquisition of UK’s largest chip...

Nigeria offers three-year bonds at 9.35% interest rate...

Leave a Reply