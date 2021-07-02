as-travel-nears-pre-pandemic-levels,-july-4-vacationers-head-for-the-coasts-–.

Three sun-and-sand spots — California, Florida and Hawaii — account for a quarter or more of all flights and car rentals this weekend.

As people head into the long July 4 weekend, travel bookings are at last nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis from TripIt from Concur, and it’s largely warm-weather coastal destinations that are drawing holiday vacationers.

“Airports, roadways, and lodging are looking more and more like the pre-pandemic ‘normal,'” said Jen Moyse, senior director of product at TripIt. “Reservations in TripIt for the Fourth of July show 85% recovery for car rentals and 64% recovery for lodging.”

(Domestic flights, however, have only achieved 51% of 2019 booking levels, although they’re up 146% compared to last year. International flights, unsurprisingly, have only reached 29% of 2019 levels.)

Why the relative surge?

“Vaccines have made travelers more confident,” said Moyse, noting that more than half of U.S. travelers surveyed by TripIt in April said getting a vaccination themselves was their top requirement for feeling comfortable flying again.

