Home Business As Travel Complaints Soared, the DOT Stood By
Business

As Travel Complaints Soared, the DOT Stood By

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
as-travel-complaints-soared,-the-dot-stood-by

Most years the U.S. Transportation Department receives about 15,000 complaints about air travel.

Last year? 102,550.

The torrent stemmed from one particular problem: airlines refusing to give refunds they owed to consumers for flights airlines canceled. That violates U.S. law.

The DOT, under Republican and Democratic administrations, has done very little to help frustrated consumers so far, just one stark example of continued lack of government grit when it comes to consumer issues in air travel.

A coronavirus vaccine was developed and deployed quicker than the DOT could enforce its own rules. Only recently has the department moved to penalize Air Canada , about which U.S. consumers have filed more than 6,300 complaints since the pandemic started, for its failure to pay out refunds owed.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tight Capacity on Shipping Lines Brings Record Rates,...

Au Bon Pain Bought by Restaurant Franchisee Ampex

Big-Tech Critics Regroup in Push to Reshape Facebook

Jobs Are Hard to Fill, and Ideology Makes...

Boom Says Its Supersonic Jet Will Be Green...

Turkish mobile gaming startup Dream Games raises $155...

Noname Security closes $60M Series B to eliminate...

Shogun, a front end e-commerce page builder, nabs...

Parents are preparing to pay more this back-to-school...

Digital ad firm Taboola set to start trading...

Leave a Reply