as-r.-kelly-trial-approaches,-prosecutors-want-to-include-alleged-evidence-of-bribes-and-recordings-of-threats

(CNN) With two weeks left until jury selection is to begin in R. Kelly’s federal racketeering trial, Brooklyn prosecutors are asking to admit additional evidence of alleged crimes that were not charged in their indictments of the singer, according to a Friday court filing.

The filing details testimony from a witness who alleges Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, asked her to obtain child pornography involving boys for him. Further evidence includes recordings of physical abuse and threats that Kelly allegedly used to “maintain control over women and girls” who he had sexual relationships with, and evidence of bribes allegedly made on Kelly’s behalf to state and county workers.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Kelly for comment.

In Friday’s filing, prosecutors ask the judge who is overseeing Kelly’s August trial to allow the evidence related to these alleged crimes to be admitted as direct evidence of racketeering crimes, saying that many of the acts are “inextricably intertwined with the evidence of the charged crimes.”