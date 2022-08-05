as-political-murders-hit-karnataka,-shah-arrives-to-review-situation

BENGALURU: Minutes after he landed in Bengaluru, Union home minister and BJP’s chief strategist Amit

Shah

held a series of closed-door meetings with state party brass and discussed the political and law and order situations in the wake of the political murders in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shah, who travelled to Bengaluru to attend “Sankalp Se Siddhi”, an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, landed around midnight and headed straight into meetings that went on into early Thursday morning. Those present said Shah first met Karnataka chief minister

Basavaraj Bommai

for 10 minutes and state home minister Araga Jnanendra and home department officials later.

Senior party functionaries said Shah discussed the recent murders, especially that of BJP Yuva Morcha member

Praveen Nettaru

, which had evoked violent protests from party cadres and a spate of resignations of youth wing workers. Cadres were incensed with the government for failing to protect the lives of Hindu activists.

“I cannot reveal everything to you (media), but Shah obtained information on the recent murders and discussed ways to strengthen the NIA probe,” Jnanendra said.

Shah is also said to have had informal talks regarding organisational changes in the state unit of the party since the term of state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel will end this month.

Subsequently, Shah held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Kateel, state BJP VP Nirmal

Kumar Surana

, national general secretary CT Ravi, industries minister

Murugesh Nirani

, and the newly appointed state general secretary (organisation) GV Rajesh, an RSS liaison who replaced Arun Kumar recently. Shah is said to have asked them to take steps to “assuage the hurt feelings” of party cadres and instil confidence in the public on the law and order front. On Thursday, Yediyurappa met Shah separately for breakfast. Besides the political scene, they also discussed the issue of

Congress

leaders presenting a united front during the 75th birthday celebrations of former CM Siddaramaiah.

