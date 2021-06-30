as-many-nigerians-leave-the-country,-oyinbo-lady-adaeze-vows-to-come-back-home-to-take-care-of-the-poor

A British-Nigerian lady, Adaeze Blair, has indicated an interest in returning home to the West African country for humanitarian work

The lady’s father identified as James Blair made the disclosure on his LinkedIn page, where he shared an adorable photo of his daughter

Blair, who disclosed that the lady is currently at the university where she is training to be a doctor, added that Adaeze will come back to the country of her birth once she’s done

A British-Nigerian lady identified as Adaeze Blair has promised to come back to the West African country to take care of the less privileged people after her university education.

The disclosure was made by the lady’s British father, James Blair, who took to his LinkedIn page to shower encomium on his daughter for planning to take such a bold step.

Adaeze Blair will be coming back to Nigeria to take care of the poor.

Photo credit: James Blair/LinkedIn

Blair said his daughter’s goal will be his best achievement in Nigeria. According to him, he will still be working in Nigeria by the time Adaeze arrives in the country of her birth.

James said he hoped Adaeze’s children follow the same path.

His post read in part:

“This girl Adaeze Blair was born in Nigeria my daughter she is at university to be a doctor with intention of going back once qualified to help people who don’t have access to money to help children or mothers.”

Many are impressed

Rashedat Ahmed said:

“Amazing!!! May God bless you and your daughter for your humanity Service in Nigeria. We need more of you.”

Jim Kirkpatrick commented:

“James, with your background & successes & her ability she will reach your expectations.”

Timothy Oguntayo wrote:

“Congratulations James. Thank you for being a good ambassador of Nigeria. It is not all bleak in Nigeria as some others would portray it. Cheers.”

