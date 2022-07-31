as-construction-speeds-up,-govt-launches-quality-audit-of-national-highways

NEW DELHI: Amid the accelerated pace of highway construction and concerns over whether contractors are adhering to quality specifications, the

road transport ministry

has taken a first-of-its kind step to carry out audit of construction quality and safety aspects of completed and under-construction stretches.

To begin with, the ministry has appointed six independent experts to examine different stretches of the flagship

Char Dham

road project in Uttarakhand. Officials said this system would be institutionalised for the highway sector to ensure that the road projects are at par with the quality parameters set by the government.

According to the ministry’s order, the experts have been tasked to review the official set up of authority engineers, including the competence of the technical persons deployed for projects. Authority or independent engineers have a big role in ensuring that there is no compromise in quality of work and required safety features in a project. The payment to contractors is released by road owning agencies only after the bills are cleared by authority engineers. There have been some recent cases of newly-built highways getting damaged due to rain in different parts of the country. Last week, Union minister Nitin Gadkari raised concerns over quality of work on NH stretches. The NHs are expected to be of high quality and with better features considering the standards laid down for such roads and the high investment.

The ‘terms of reference’ issued by the

ministry for the Char Dham

road project says that the experts will assess the quality of work and services provided by the contractors; identify bottlenecks in the ongoing projects; and suggest measures for timely completion. Since the project road passes passed through the hills, the experts have been asked to check the project reports. and see if adequate provisions have been made. “They will also carry out road safety audits including the design, construction and maintenance of guidelines such as barricading, signage, marking and night visibility. Responsibility will be fixed for any poor quality work,” an official said.

