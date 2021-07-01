artiste-t-frank-drops-new-song-‘talk-to-me’-featuring-kwame-yogot

Fast-rising London-based recording artiste, Teddy Franklin Atamudzi who is better known by his stage name, ‘T Frank’, has dropped a new song titled ‘Talk to Me’.

The song which was released on June 21, 2021 and features the equally talented Ghanaian rapper, Kwama Yogot, has hit the airwaves and is gearing up to be his most promising song yet.

T Frank has always been known to constantly put in the work to improve his vocals and songwriting skills which explains why every new release of his is better than the last.

Currently living in the United Kingdom, Teddy Franklin had his early education in Liberia after which he proceeded to Willson College in Reading, United Kingdom.

His journey in music started officially in 2008 after he left school and his focus has only put him on a part that only leads to the top. Through the X factor in the UK, he has collaborated with various bands and musical shows. He has also performed on platforms such as Pubs, Clubs, and Carnivals.

‘Talk to Me’ is T Frank’s fourth single following the successful releases of his other songs, ‘Stay’ (ft Cryxtal), ‘Abena’ (ft Fella Man) and ‘Mama’ (ft Safoa) in the past.

Like his earlier singles, ‘Talk to Me’ is steeped in the lustrous foundation of Afrobeats, the genre behind the appeal of his bops.

His recognition of the potency of Afrobeats has made sure his songs never disappoint although his performances witnessed by many during Reading Got Talent teases his versatility and the silky singer to seamlessly break into the pop/dance or RnB genres.

The release of ‘Talk to Me’ heralds T Frank’s grand return to the world of music, especially in the bubbling African music scene. While ‘Talk to Me’ is gearing up to be a major afrobeats hit, it appears to only be the beginning for T Frank.

The song has already been picked up by several music blogs on the internet and shared thousands of times across different social media platforms.

You can find T Frank’s music on various streaming platforms online or download them using the links below:

