According to Technavio, the COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact on the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market. The report expects the market value to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Many businesses currently are going through response, recovery, and renewal phases. With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations worldwide are focusing on flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Major Three Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Cloud Tensor Processing Units that accelerate the performance of linear algebra computation, which is used heavily in machine learning applications.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers Artificial Intelligence through Operational Intelligence, CA Mainframe Resource Intelligence, CA Mainframe Operational Intelligence, Automic Automation Intelligence, and others.

Intel Corp.: The company offers Intel AI Hardware that excels at training massive, unstructured data sets, to extremely low power silicon for on-device inference, Intel AI supports cloud service providers, enterprises, and research teams with a portfolio of multi-purpose, purpose-built, customizable, and application-specific hardware that turn models into reality.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market is segmented as below:

Product

ASICs



GPUs



CPUs



FPGAs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market is driven by the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers. In addition, the convergence of AI and IoT and advances in the quantum computing market are expected to trigger the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 51% during the forecast period.

