Arthur Ashe Doc In The Works; Ireland Expecting Record Production Spend In 2021; ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ International Premiere – Global Briefs – Deadline

Arthur Ashe Doc

CNN Films and HBO Max have partnered with Dogwoof on a documentary – Citizen Ashe – that will explore the impact Arthur Ashe had on tennis and HIV activism. During his momentous tennis career, Ashe won three Grand Slam singles titles and became the first-ever Black player to join the United States Davis Cup team. He retired in 1980 and died of AIDS-related complications in 1993. Rex Miller and Sam Pollard are co-directors on the film, which is aiming to release in 2022. Beth Hubbard and Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas are producers. “He created a unique blueprint for advancing civil rights for disenfranchised and oppressed people throughout the world, amid a tumultuous time of demonstrations and assassinations,” Miller said. “Citizen Ashe shows a true champion’s defining moments.”

Related Story Cannes Doc Pair To Stream For Free; Venice Gap-Financing Market Includes Wim Wenders Project – Festival Briefs

Ireland Eyeing Record Production Spend

Screen Ireland has released estimated production figures for 2021, with the org forecasting spend in the country to reach record levels by year end as the country’s industry recovers from the pandemic shutdown. For the first six months of the year, there was an estimated €289M economic contribution recorded across 37 Irish and international film, TV and animation projects. The highest annual figure on record is 2019’s $358M, so 2021 should be that comfortably, barring any lengthy further Covid-related disruption. Productions underway in Ireland right now include Disney’s Disenchanted, which is employing 1,000 local workers.

Edinburgh Premiere For ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

The 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival will host the international premiere of the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Jamie Campbell and his mother Margaret, the subjects of the original documentary that inspired the musical, will be attending the screening and festivities. The film will have a special preview screening in Edinburgh as well as a public outdoor screening which will be pay-what-you-can.