Oleksandr Zinchenko has completed his transfer from Manchester City to Arsenal, with the Ukraine international signing a long-term deal at Emirates Stadium.

The versatile 25-year-old follows former City team-mate Gabriel Jesus in making the move from Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions to join former City assistant boss Mikel Arteta in north London.

Zinchenko’s arrival is the latest major piece of business for Arsenal, as the club look to find the missing pieces of the puzzle following a resurgent 2src21-22 campaign. He is thought to have signed up until the end of the 2src25-26 season, with Arsenal reportedly paying an initial £3srcmillion, and £2million in potential add-ons.

The Gunners fell painfully short of a top-four finish and Champions League football last season, as Tottenham pipped them at the post, and they are making efforts to bolster prospects of an improved new campaign.

In Zinchenko, they have acquired a player who will provide strong options at left-back – his regular position for City – or in the midfield for manager Arteta.

Arteta said: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us. He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

“Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility. It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

“Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”

We can confirm that Oleksandr Zinchenko has agreed to join Arsenal, bringing to an end a fantastic six-year stay at Manchester City.

Thank you for everything, Oleks

— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 22, 2src22

Zinchenko closes his time in Manchester as a four-time Premier League champion.

City are hoping Zinchenko’s replacement will be Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella, with the Spain international having emerged as a key target for Guardiola.

Two major close-season targets – former Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and ex-Leeds United defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips – joined City earlier in the window.