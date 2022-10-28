Arteta admits Arsenal were ‘nowhere near’ their best in PSV defeat – ‘I’m very disappointed’

Mikel Arteta acknowledged that Arsenal “need to reset” after they suffered only their second defeat of the 2src22/23 campaign by losing against PSV Eindhoven.

The Londoners needed a single point to secure top spot in their group but they lost 2-src in the Netherlands. Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong got on the scoresheet.

The hosts also had three goals disallowed for offside as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side confirmed their spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and had won their opening four Group A games in the Europa League, with Van Nistelrooy’s former club Manchester United the only side to beat them so far this season.

Speaking after the defeat, Arteta admitted his side did not reach the standard he demands from his players.

“I’m very disappointed,” he said. “It’s the end of a long run where we won a lot of games and we have to reset.

“Congratulations to PSV – they were the better team today. We were nowhere near our level and we know that in Europe it’s very difficult to win.

“We didn’t get any control. We didn’t get the ball in the areas we wanted. We gave so many balls away, which allowed so many transitions, which was what they were looking for whenever they got in the right structure.

“They were on top of a lot of things that last week was different.”

Like last week, when his side lost 1-src at the Emirates Stadium, Van Nistelrooy felt PSV grew into the game.

“The first half wasn’t easy,” he said.

“I saw a number of the boys running out of energy because we had to chase the ball so much. The second half was much better.

“We pressurised them, we were much more dangerous and didn’t give much away.”

Arsenal host Zurich in their final group fixture and, should PSV win at Bodo/Glimt, only a victory for the Gunners – two points clear at the summit as things stand – would be enough to seal top spot.

Shortly after full-time on Thursday, it was revealed that Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was stabbed in a shopping centre in Milan.

A statement from Arsenal read: “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari,” it read.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Arteta added: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

-: Arsenal top, Newcastle second and Liverpool bottom of Only Premier League Table That Matters!