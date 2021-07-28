Art Lovers: You Could Stay In Pablo Picasso’s First Studio In Barcelona – Forbes

It will come to no surprise to any art enthusiast that Barcelona was Pablo Picasso’s home during his formative years. You will no doubt have visited the Picasso Museum and seen how his work evolved. Now, you get closer to the artist by staying in the luxury hotel set in the same building as his first studio.

Today, the building that housed Picasso’s first studio is one of Barcelona’s most exquisite luxury … [+] boutique hotels, The Serras.

Picasso’s Barcelona

Pablo Ruiz Picasso was born in Málaga in 1881 and, in 1895, he and his family moved to Barcelona. That same year, aged 14, he was accepted to study at the Barcelona School of Fine Arts. Working from the roof of the building in Passeig d’Isabel II where his family lived, Picasso completed his first painting in Barcelona: Rooftop of Les Cases d’En Xifré (1895).

The following year, the family moved to a larger apartment, and Pablo’s father rented a studio for his son, who was still only 14 years old. He shared the space at number 4, Carrer de la Plata (Silver Street) with Manuel Pallarès, a friend he had met at the art academy. It was here, in this top-floor attic studio that Picasso painted many of his early works, the most famous of which is Science and Charity (1897), now on display at the Picasso Museum Barcelona.

In Picasso’s day, Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter was not the most glamorous of places

From humble artist’s studio to luxury hotel

Back in Picasso’s day, this six-storey walk-up was not the most glamorous of settings, but things have certainly changed. Today, the building that housed the prodigious artist’s first studio has been converted into one of Barcelona’s most exclusive boutique hotels, The Serras.

The Serras delivers everything you would expect of an upscale boutique hotel—and more.

Hotel The Serras

Set in the midst of Barcelona’s busy Gothic Quarter, The Serras delivers everything you might expect of an upscale boutique hotel—and more. Despite being hidden in plain sight on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, a sense of peace and tranquility washes over you from the minute you step through the door. The rooms are exquisite, the beds are dreamy, the service is impeccable and the superb food in Informal restaurant by local Michelin-starred chef Marc Gascons is up there with the best in the city. Last but not least, just before you step out onto the spectacular rooftop terrace, a giant portrait of Pablo Picasso hints at the building’s illustrious past.

A print of Science and Charity on display in the library at The Serras.

Science and Charity

In 1897, Picasso painted Science and Charity in the attic of Carrer de la Plata 4. The work, a large canvas, was presented at the Exhibition of Fine Arts in Madrid and, in 1970, the artist gave it to the city of Barcelona. In 2017, the Picasso Museum Barcelona initiated a conservation project—with the support of The Serras hotel—to implement a state-of-the-art technology for controlling the temperature and humidity of the recently restored Science and Charity.

“Knowing that I have been able to help maintain such an important legacy gives me great satisfaction. Picasso had his first studio where I built one of my dreams. Finding that out was a gift. And my way of understanding life and business has always been with gratitude,” commented Jordi Serra, owner of The Serras.

Emanuelle Guigon, Director of Museu Picasso, Jordi Serra, owner of The Serras, and chef Marc Gascons … [+] with Picasso’s portrait at The Serras.

“Barcelona, the beautiful”

During the early 1900s, Picasso moved back and forth between Spain and France before eventually settling in Paris in 1904. However, Barcelona always had a special place in his heart. As he himself put it, in 1936: “Barcelona, the beautiful and wise, where I left so many things hanging on the altar of happiness…”.