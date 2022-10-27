Arsenal’s January transfer budget revealed

Edu has built an impressive reputation since being appointed in 2019 and he has been linked with similar roles at rival European clubs.

But Arsenal are confident the Brazilian is committed to the project at Emirates Stadium and have held preliminary talks with him over a new contract.

The Gunners have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League, but their signings over the last few seasons has been very impressive.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko have all arrived in recent times and improved Arsenal’s side.

The north Londoners sit top of the Premier League currently, with one loss to their name from 11.

However, it is fair to say that Arsenal do lack depth compared to some of the other top English sides.

So, Arsenal fans would likely want to see a few players brought in this summer and that is exactly what looks set to happen.

According to The Sun, Arteta wants to add a midfielder and a winger to his squad.

Arsenal made a late push to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in the summer, but the Brazilian has now signed a new long-term contract.

The Gunners could now make a fresh move for Palmeiras’ 21-year-old midfielder Danilo – a player Edu knows well.

To sign these players, it is reported Arsenal will give Arteta £50m to spend in the upcoming January window.

Ajax vs Liverpool betting tips: Champions League preview, prediction and odds

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon betting tips: Champions League preview, prediction and odds

–