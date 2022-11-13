Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka explains reason behind recent goalscoring

Open in new windowXhaka is having a sensational campaign for Arsenal.

The Swiss midfielder has never really been able to score goals for Arsenal.

In 2021/22 and 2020/21 he scored just one goal in each campaign in all competitions.

Now, in 19 games for the Gunners in 2022/23, Xhaka has already found the net on four occasions, as well as providing three assists.

And, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Wolves, Xhaka has explained why he is now scoring more goals for his club:

“I was born like a striker,” he said. “No, really! Until I was 12 or 13 I was playing like a striker and then they put me in midfield. Now you know that, so let’s see how many people talk about it!

“I am not surprised, because in pre-season I had a good feeling at how everything was working,” Xhaka says. “The team spirit we built then was something I didn’t have at this club until now. I knew this season could be a special one for everyone, for ourselves, for the club.”

Xhaka also spoke out on Mikel Arteta’s side challenging Manchester City for the league title:

“We have a lot of respect for Man City — but let’s see how far we can challenge them, as well as ourselves.”

