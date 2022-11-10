Arsenal wonderkid dubbed ‘unplayable’ by former Gunner

The player in question is 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

Most fans will likely remember Ethan Nwaneri from his debut vs Brentford earlier this season.

The teenager came on from a few minutes as Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners over the Bees.

After making his debut vs Brentford, it was revealed that at age 15 years and 181 days, Ethan Nwaneri (born 2007) is the first player under the age of 16 ever to play in the Premier League. He surpassed Harvey Elliott (16y 30d) as the competition’s youngest-ever player.

Now, he has been catching the headlines once more. Nwaneri starred against Manchester United in the U18 Premier League Cup at the weekend, scoring twice in the space of nine minutes to help Arsenal secure a 3-3 draw.

Following that game Jack Wilshere, a former Arsenal academy graduate who now serves as coach of the U18 team, heaped praise on Nwaneri for his second-half display:

“In the first half, he tried to find the spaces, playing in people’s backs and creating space for himself, and we couldn’t find him a little bit,” Wilshere said.

“In the second half, he was very good. He was unplayable at times. He had a few good moments. In the second half a lot of players stepped up a level, we found some more space. We spoke to them a little bit at halftime about few tactical things which allowed Ethan to free up. We had a really good balance in the team and Ethan was good in the second half.’’

