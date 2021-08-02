Home NEWS Arsenal vs Chelsea: Tuchel reacts as Blues win 2-1
NEWSNews Africa

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Tuchel reacts as Blues win 2-1

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
arsenal-vs-chelsea:-tuchel-reacts-as-blues-win-2-1

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted that his squad is not at their best physically, following a hard fought 2-1 win over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Kai Havertz gave the Blues the lead at the Emirates after being played in by Timo Werner.

Granit Xhaka came off the bench to head in the equalizer for the Gunners, but Tammy Abraham latched on to a poor pass from Hector Bellerin to grab the winner.

Players’ transfers: Chelsea make Thomas Tuchel decision

“I thought we played well in the first half, but then in the second half things became more difficult because we made a lot of changes. We are happy.

“We are not in the freshest state physically at this moment, this is normal in pre-season, but we still managed to get the win which is very pleasing.

“It was quite an open game, both sides had chances, but overall I was happy with what we created and of course happy to get the win,” Tuchel said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tokyo Olympics: Japan eliminate D’Tigress to qualify for...

Trophée des Champions final: Lille end PSG’s dominance

BBNaija: ‘You’re a married woman’ – Tega under...

BBNaija: Yousef kisses Liquorose

BBNaija: Cross exposes his manhood to female housemates

Sifan Hassan fell during her 1,500 meter heat...

A West Hollywood salon celebrates nurses with free...

Four people killed in California helicopter crash

Mom fatally shot in front of daughter, 6;...

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

Leave a Reply