arsenal-vs-chelsea:-tuchel-reacts-as-blues-win-2-1

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted that his squad is not at their best physically, following a hard fought 2-1 win over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Kai Havertz gave the Blues the lead at the Emirates after being played in by Timo Werner.

Granit Xhaka came off the bench to head in the equalizer for the Gunners, but Tammy Abraham latched on to a poor pass from Hector Bellerin to grab the winner.

“I thought we played well in the first half, but then in the second half things became more difficult because we made a lot of changes. We are happy.

“We are not in the freshest state physically at this moment, this is normal in pre-season, but we still managed to get the win which is very pleasing.

“It was quite an open game, both sides had chances, but overall I was happy with what we created and of course happy to get the win,” Tuchel said.