arsenal-vs-chelsea:-mikel-arteta-speaks-on-ben-white’s-performance-after-2-1-defeat

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has commented on the club’s new signing, Ben White’s performance in his debut in a friendly 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.

Arteta said he was ‘very pleased’ with White’s display for Arsenal against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal signed White in a £50million deal from Brighton last Friday.

The England international came off the bench against Chelsea to play the second half of the 2-1 loss and he made an amazing block to stop a certain goal from Hakim Ziyech.

Two goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea the win against Arsenal as Granit Xhaka’s strike was not enough for the Gunners.

Speaking on White’s display against Chelsea, Arteta said at his post-match press conference, “I’m really pleased.

“I think the club has shown the ambition and the direction that we want to take.

“He’s a player we have been following for years now and we identify him as a great option for us, for our game model, for the balance that we want in the squad in terms of youth and the players who can still develop with us, so great recruitment.”