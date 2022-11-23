Arsenal table ‘important offer’ for key January transfer target

Word stemming from the media late on Friday points towards Premier League giants Arsenal as having stepped up their efforts to land a prime transfer target with a view to the winter window.

The player in question? Mykhailo Mudryk.

The name of wide-man Mudryk, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the headlines across the continent over the course of the season to date.

This comes with the 21-year-old, hotly tipped for a move to both the Premier League and Serie A during the summer, having begun to showcase his immense talents on European football’s biggest stage.

Across appearances in all six of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League group stage outings, Mudryk directly contributed to five goals.

The latest of these came late last month, courtesy of a spectacular last-gasp equaliser at Celtic Park:

In turn, it has come as little surprise to hear of interest in Mudryk’s signature beginning to mount once more, ahead of the January transfer window swinging open.

And now, as alluded to above, a fresh insight into the efforts of one such suitor of the Ukrainian has been provided.

As per Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Arsenal, widely considered the front-runners to land Mudryk, have stepped up their interest with a view to landing the attacker this winter.

After being informed by Shakhtar deputy director Carlo Nicolini of recent negotiations with one of Europe’s top clubs, Di Natale weighed on with his own take on the matter.

And it proved one which will no doubt come as music to the ears of those hopeful of seeing Mudryk line out in Arsenal colours following the turn of the year:

“It’s Arsenal [who Nicolini is talking about]. [Arsenal] have already made an important offer for Mudryk,” he assured.

🚨| Shakhtar’s Sporting Director Carlo Nicolini did not want to name the club he was referring to in the interview about Mudryk & negotiations. But…

“It’s Arsenal [who Nicolini is talking about]. [Arsenal] have already made an important offer for Mudryk,” reports @_Morik92_

— Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) November 18, 2022

