Arsenal Star vs. France Described as One of the Best Individual Performances Ever

Granit Xhaka put up a 5-star performance inspiring Switzerland past world champions France at the ongoing Euro 2020 championship

The Arsenal midfielder completed the highest number of successful passes, long passes and through balls against Les Blues

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who brought the star to north London has applauded the player saying his choices were good

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka put up an impressive performance against France helping his side to reach the quarterfinal of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship.

Xhaka who is famous for being on the defensive side put up a 5-star show against the world champions right from the first blast of the whistle until the end.

He completed the most forward passes in the highly intense game as well as delivering the highest number of successful long passes and through balls.

The Gunner played a key role in Switzerland’s equalizer setting up Mario Gavranovic with a delicious through ball in the 89th minute to give the Dinamo Zagreb forward a chance to make history.

Despite coming up against two of the world’s best midfielders, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, Xhaka dominated the midfield areas helping his side come from two goals down.

SPORTbible are reporting that ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who brought Xhaka to North London from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2016 for a reported £30 million, was also impressed by the Swiss midfielder’s dominant performance against Didier Deschamps’ side.

Wenger told bEIN Sports via TBR Football:

“He was exceptional, all his choices were good. He was the one who rallied the troops before the penalties.”

France were knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 championships following a 5-4 victory for Switzerland after the tie was forced into extra-time as it ended 3-3, Sports Star reports.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe missed the last and decisive spot-kick of the encounter to the uproar of Les Blues supporters.

He had a relatively poor competition and it was his penalty-miss that that saw the world champion crash out of the European Championship in the last 16.

Mbappe said France was “incredibly sad” after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.

