arsenal-sign-england-international-nikita-parris-from-seven-time-european-champions-lyon

The Gunners have announced their second signing of the summer, after the arrival of Japan international Mana Iwabuchi from Aston Villa

Arsenal have signed England international Nikita Parris from Lyon for a fee of €80,000 (£68,000/$94,000), which may rise to €100,000 (£85,000/$118,000).

The forward arrives having spent two years in France, winning the treble in her first season with the club, including their seventh UEFA Women’s Champions League title. In total, she scored 33 goals in 53 games.

With 57 goals in 109 Women’s Super League appearances across spells with Everton and Manchester City, Arsenal will get a prolific goalscorer in Parris, as well as someone with big experience through her exploits on the European stage and at international level, too.

What has Parris said?

Speaking upon the announcement of her move, Parris said: “I’m very happy to be here, Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this. I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the Champions League here. I’m happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left.

“I think the most important thing was making sure that I chose the best club and the best place for me to really push on my career. Here at Arsenal, after talking with Clare [Wheatley] and the staff, it became apparent that it was here. Hopefully we can make more success here at Arsenal.”

The forward cited Julie Fleeting, one of the all-time top scorers at international level, and Thierry Henry as two of the Arsenal icons she idolised as a young girl, which makes her move to the club even more special.

“It was [Fleeting’s] goalscoring. Every time I watched her play, she would score two or three goals, like she did in that game,” she said. “At times, Fleeting would be out of the game for 70 minutes but you always knew that she was going to deliver and she always did.

“As a striker, as a forward, you want to be scoring goals and the different ways she scored with heading, shooting and volleys, you want to take that on board. Her and Thierry Henry were my role models growing up.”

Excited to join a club with so rich in history. Excited to meet all of you Arsenal fans. Excited to win even more trophies… I am, Excited to be a Gunner. 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/XkvB2QO448 — Nikita Parris (@lilkeets) July 2, 2021

What other transfer business could Arsenal do?

It’s already been a busy summer for the Gunners. Parris is their second signing, after Japan international Mana Iwabuchi arrived from Aston Villa, while they also recently appointed a new manager, Jonas Eidevall, and renewed the contract of Leah Williamson, one of their most important players.

There is still a lot of work to be done though, as the club have watched four players leave already – Jill Roord joining Wolfsburg, Ruby Mace switching to Manchester City, Danielle van de Donk signing for Lyon and Leonie Maier leaving on a free.

With ambitions to be competing for titles again, such is their status as the most successful club in English women’s football, they will need to replace those players and with real quality too, to keep up with Chelsea and Man City.

Arsenal will hope there are no more significant losses either, with rumours surrounding star striker Vivianne Miedema nothing new. The Dutch forward, one of the best in the world, has a year left on her contract.

