arsenal-ready-to-offer-premier-league-rivals-2-stars-in-exchange-for-versatile-midfielder

Arsenal are shopping for a creative midfielder this summer following the departures of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard

Reports claim the north Londoners are now keen on a move for James Maddison who only signed a new deal with Leicester last summer

The Foxes value the Englishman in excess of £50million, a valuation the Gunners could find it hard to meet

It is in this regard Arsenal are said to be exploring the option of offering two fringe players to sweeten the deal

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their bid to land Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and could offer the Foxes the pair of Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in exchange for the Englishman.

The Gunners are looking to sign a new midfielder before the start of the new season following the departures of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who returned to Real Madrid.

Odegaard was impressive during his loan spell at the Emirates and will now be looking to force his way into the Los Blancos team.

Arsenal on the trail of James Maddison. Photo by Tim Keeton – Pool/Getty Images.

TalkSPORT now reports Arsenal have shown interest in Maddison for a midfield role at the club, with Mikel Arteta now keen to challenge for titles after a disappointing 2020/21 season.

The Mail contends Maddison, who only signed a new four-year deal at the King Power last summer is a key transfer target for Arsenal.

The publication noted the north Londoners will have to pay in excess of £50million to stand any realistic chance of landing him.

It is for this reason the Gunners are said to be exploring the option to offer Leicester Nelson and Maitland-Niles to sweeten the deal.

Nelson was underutilised last season under Arteta, with the youngster being limited to just nine appearances.

Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, who was a target for Leicester in January spent the rest of the season with West Bromwich Albion on loan.

Arsenal are desperate to improve on their eighth-placed finish last season and Arteta is well aware he will have to bring in new signings to improve.

The Spaniard has already brought in two new faces in Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga who joined from Benfica and Anderlecht respectively.

