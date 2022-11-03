Arsenal loan watch week 12: Patino, Tavares, Balogun and more

A total of 18 Arsenal loanees were in action across 11 divisions over the weekend.

Here is how all 18 got on.

Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims)Balogun managed four shots but saw none hit the target as Reims drew 0-0 at relegation-threatened Brest, leaving them in midtable but just three points above the drop zone after a third of the season.

Charlie Patino (Blackpool)Fresh off the back of his derby-day heroics, Patino had a quieter afternoon for Blackpool as a late Yates goal grabbed all three points against Coventry City. The midfielder won 7 of his 9 duels and was fouled four times as he kept the Tangerine engine room ticking over.

Charlie Patino #28 of Blackpool makes a break with the ball 2JN7905 Charlie Patino #28 of Blackpool makes a break with the ball (Alamy Stock Photo)

Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town)John-Jules scored for Ipswich as what had been a 2-2 draw at 90 minutes descended into chaos in added time and finished 4-4 against Charlton. The Arsenal man was off the pitch by then, having been taken off after 75 minutes.

After being hit by the initial free-kick, John-Jules rose highest in the box for the second ball to nod home and put his side 2-0 up at the time, only for that later to be squandered.

Nicolas Pepe (OGC Nice)Arsenal’s record signing started both of Nice’s games this week, scoring in their 2-1 Conference League win over Partizan Belgrade to leave them just needing to avoid defeat to Koln in order to progress this week.

He had a less productive outing in Ligue 1 despite his side’s 2-1 win over Lorient, failing to get himself on the scoresheet though he did manage five shots and complete four of his five attempted dribbles.

Pablo Mari (Monza)Pablo Mari is expected to be out for two months after being stabbed in a Milan shopping centre and having to undergo surgery. Fortunately, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Nuno Tavares (Marseille)Tavares played 90 minutes as his Marseille side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving them needing a win over Tottenham to progress in Europe this season.

He was then a half-time substitute in their return to Ligue 1 football as his side were held to a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg, stretching their winless streak to four and seeing them drop down to fifth place.

Arthur Okonkwo (Crewe Alexandra)Okonkwo saved a penalty in a second consecutive game for Crewe to preserve a point for his side against AFC Wimbledon.

However, he was less impressive three days later, making five saves but conceding three as his side were hammered at the hands of Barrow.

Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)Trusty continues to impress in the heart of the Birmingham City defence, and popped up with an audacious flick to open the scoring in his side’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

He continues to further his claim to being on the plane to Qatar with the USA this November, and was named in the Football League Paper’s Championship team of the week.

Miguel Azeez (Ibiza)Azeez was not in the Ibiza squad as they lost 2-0 to CF Burgos in the Segunda division.

Runarsson made four saves to keep a clean sheet for his side as Alanyaspor beat Gaziantep FK 2-0.

Mika Biereth (RKC Waalwijk)Biereth was not part of the Waalwijk squad that were convincingly beaten 3-0 by FC Twente at the weekend.

Harry Clarke (Stoke City)Clarke has returned to full fitness and played 90 minutes for Stoke, but could not stop them from falling to a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock)Alebiosu managed just 15 minutes for Killy, coming on in the 75th minute in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Alex Kirk (Ayr United)Kirk played 180 minutes for Ayr as he helped them to six points this week. The defender kept a clean sheet as they defeated Arbroath 2-0 to take them up to the top of the Scottish Championship.

Ovie Ejeheri (Chelmsford City)Ejeheri kept another clean sheet for Chelsmford City as they romped home to a 5-0 win over Eastbourne Borough, taking them up to fourth in the National League South in the process.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton)Maitland-Niles was a half-time substitute for Southampton but couldn’t stop them from losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in a scrappy game.

Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo)Flores was introduced on the hour mark and made an impact just 10 minutes later, teeing up Borja Baston to grab what was then an equaliser for Oviedo. However, a 90th minute penalty meant that his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves.

Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town)Ogungbo played his first minutes in a month as he began at left back in Crawley Town’s 1-1 draw with Bradford City. The Irishman won both of his tackles and five of his six duels during his 81 minutes on the pitch.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Rotherham United)Norton-Cuffy has found himself out of the starting XI after a strong start with the Millers. The defender made a brace of substitute appearances over the week, but couldn’t really affect the game when he was introduced on either occasion.

Unused/not in squadOmar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam)Rekik was not in the Sparta squad for their 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard.

Tim Akinola (Chesterfield)Akinola was not involved for Chesterfield.

Nikolaj Moller (FC Den Bosch)Moller played the full game leading the line for Den Bosch, but had a quiet night even as his side ran out 3-2 winners.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (Hull City)Salah is still waiting to make his Hull City debut.

