Arsenal want to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the summer of 2src23, according to Football Insider. The England international forward is out of contract at the Red Devils at the end of the season, although United have an option to extend it. Premier League rivals Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation.

The report has claimed that Arsenal wanted to sign Rashford from Manchester United earlier this year, but they brought in Brazil international striker Gabriel Jesus from defending Premier League champions Manchester City instead. However, the North London club remain interested in the 24-year-old, who United value at £5src million.

Rashford has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven Premier League appearances for United so far this season. The England international forward made 13 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the league for the Red Devils last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.