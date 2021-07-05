arsenal-join-race-to-sign-nigerian-striker-who-scored-35-goals-for-top-european-club-last-season

Three Premier League clubs are jostling for the signature of Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu this summer

The Genk forward found the back of the net 35 times in all competition for his Belgian topflight and also won top prizes in the end

Arsenal have now joined West Ham and Watford in the race to land the Super Eagles attacker this window

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League outfit Arsenal this summer.

The 27-year-old striker who won the golden boot in Belgium last season for his goalscoring prowess has been linked with a number of top European clubs.

West Ham United were said to be leading the race for the forward’s signature after his agent flew to London for discussions.

Paul Onuachu posing with his girlfriend after an impressive display for Genk last season.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/bioreports

Source: Getty Images

Watford are also said to be interested in the Super Eagles attacker despite already capturing his compatriot Dennis Bonnaventure this summer.

But bioreports quoting The Athletic claim Arsenal have now jumped to the top of the list of teams eyeing the Super Eagles tall striker.

How much Arsenal plan to offer for Onuachu

The publication reports that the North London club is looking to offering a sum of €30 million for the Genk striker who also prefers the Emirates Stadium as his next destination.

However, the Gunners will have to offload Academy graduate Eddie Nketiah in a bid to create space for Onuachu, who netted 35 goals in Belgium this past season.

The forward has scored three goals in 13 appearances for Nigeria since he made his national team debut on 26 March 2019 – scoring an early goal in a friendly game against Egypt.

