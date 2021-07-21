Home NEWS Arsenal, Inter Milan pull out of Florida Cup
Arsenal, Inter Milan pull out of Florida Cup

Inter Milan have pulled out of the Florida Cup due to take place this pre-season.

This follows Arsenal’s withdrawal on Tuesday.

Arsenal announced they would not be flying to America for the tournament due to “a small number of positive COVID tests” at the club.

Today, Inter have released a statement confirming they would also be pulling out of the event.

It read: “FC Internazionale Milano announce that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation.”

Inter were scheduled to face Arsenal on Sunday and then potentially face the winner of Everton’s match against Millonarios on July 28.

Following Arsenal’s withdrawal, the organisers issued a statement which read: “We are disappointed that Arsenal have decided not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup.

“We wish the members of the Arsenal travelling party who tested positive for COVID-19 a speedy recovery as we continue making final preparations for the event.

“We will be in communication with fans who purchased tickets to see Arsenal in Orlando regarding their options.”

