Arsenal include 16-year-old prodigy in squad for Dubai training camp

Premier League giants Arsenal have piqued attentions on Friday, courtesy of the inclusion of yet another up-and-coming talent in their travelling squad bound for Dubai.

For those not aware, Mikel Arteta’s troops are set to fly out to the Middle East imminently.

Sitting pretty atop the pile in England’s top-flight owing to a stellar opening to the campaign, those Gunners stars not afforded call-ups for international duty at the World Cup will therefore be tasked with maintaining full fitness over the weeks ahead.

Boss Arteta, in turn, opted to organise a mid-season warm weather training camp, due to take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The likes of Rob Holding, Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all expected to be present.

Kieran Tierney #3 of Arsenal

The trip is too viewed as an opportunity for some of Arsenal’s breakthrough talents to make their mark, with the north Londoners having of course long based their project around the long-term development of young stars.

And, as alluded to above, one such starlet set to be afforded the chance to catch Arteta’s eye in Dubai comes in the form of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

As confirmed across social media late on Friday, Lewis-Skelly, just 16 years of age, has been included in the Gunners’ travelling first-team squad.

The England youth international is a midfielder by trade, and has long caught the eye in Hale End owing to his stellar technical qualities.

In fact, so impressive has Lewis-Skelly looked thus far this season, that he recently featured in a pair of outings for Arsenal’s U21s.

Certainly a name to keep a close eye on for those of a Gunners persuasion.

Manchester United tipped to swoop for Italian midfielder

Liverpool transfer news: Reds favourite for Williams, striker targeted & more

–