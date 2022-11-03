Arsenal handed major fitness boost as key duo spotted in training ahead of Zurich tie

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have been handed a pair of major fitness boosts as both Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko trained with the first team ahead of their key Europa League tie with FC Zurich on Thursday night.

Saka limped off the pitch midway through the first half of his side’s 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest on Sunday, sparking fears that his injury could be serious and that his place at the World Cup for England, due to start next month, could also be in doubt.

However, after having scans earlier in the week, it appears as though the issue was solely an impact problem, with the 21-year-old spotted back in full training on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko also trained for the first time in a month, with the Ukrainian having been nursing a calf injury and not having featured for the Gunners since the north London Derby victory at the beginning of October.

His return hands Arteta a welcome headache at full-back, with Takehiro Tomiyasu having been impressing at left-back ahead of natural full-back Kieran Tierney, who seemingly headed into the season as first choice.

It remains to be seen whether either Zinchenko or Saka will be risked for Thursday’s clash with Zurich, who currently sit bottom of the Europa League group that Arsenal top. A 2-0 defeat to PSV in Eindhoven last week means that the Gunners need to beat the Swiss side to ensure top spot in the group, however. A draw combined with a PSV victory would send them into the play-offs against a third-placed Champions League side, a tie that could potentially be against the likes of Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus or Sevilla.

Meanwhile, victory for Zurich could lift them off bottom spot in the group and earn them a place in the Conference League round of 32, meaning that the Gunners may face a tricky assignment.

