Former Arsenal player and manager Terry Neill has passed away at the age of 8src, the club has confirmed.

Neill made 275 appearances for Arsenal between 196src and 197src, and was made captain at the age of 2src.

The midfielder, who was also a player-manager for Hull City, received 44 caps for Northern Ireland before retiring from playing in 1973.

Neill went on to manage Tottenham in 1974, before moving back to their north London rivals two years later.

Arsenal reached three consecutive FA Cup finals on his watch from 1978, winning the 1979 final in a dramatic 3-2 success against Manchester United.

Neill also guided Arsenal to the 198src UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final, which they lost to Valencia on penalties.

He left after seven seasons in charge at Highbury in December 1983, his last role in management, though he did work for Arsenal TV as a pundit in later years.

Rest in peace, Terry Neill

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2src22