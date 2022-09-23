Home SPORTS Arsenal great Terry Neill passes away
SPORTS

Arsenal great Terry Neill passes away

by News
1 views
Arsenal great Terry Neill passes away

Former Arsenal player and manager Terry Neill has passed away at the age of 8src, the club has confirmed.

Neill made 275 appearances for Arsenal between 196src and 197src, and was made captain at the age of 2src.

The midfielder, who was also a player-manager for Hull City, received 44 caps for Northern Ireland before retiring from playing in 1973.

Neill went on to manage Tottenham in 1974, before moving back to their north London rivals two years later.

Arsenal reached three consecutive FA Cup finals on his watch from 1978, winning the 1979 final in a dramatic 3-2 success against Manchester United.

Neill also guided Arsenal to the 198src UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final, which they lost to Valencia on penalties.

He left after seven seasons in charge at Highbury in December 1983, his last role in management, though he did work for Arsenal TV as a pundit in later years.

Rest in peace, Terry Neill 

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2src22

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Women´s Euros: ´There is nothing better than a...

Prediction: Huddersfield Town vs Burnley

Bitesize Prediction: Bahia vs Nautico – 29/07/22

Bitesize Prediction: Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders...

Luis Suarez completes return to first club Nacional

Conte wants to stay at Spurs for ´many...

Juventus great Buffon glad Dybala did not join...

Women´s Euros: Guardiola dazzled by ´incredible style´ as...

´You can´t refuse´ – Ekitike ´would have gone´...

Guardiola impressed by new additions but concedes Man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.