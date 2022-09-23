Home SPORTS Arsenal full-back Tavares makes Marseille loan move
Arsenal full-back Tavares makes Marseille loan move

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan deal.

The left-back was signed by the Gunners from Benfica on a long-term contract last July.

Tavares is on the move again just over a year later, making the switch to Ligue 1 club Marseille for the 2src22-23 campaign.

Arsenal confirmed the move on Saturday, although it was reported there is no buy option in the deal, meaning Tavares will return to Emirates Stadium next season.

The 22-year-old Portuguese made 28 appearances in his first season for Mikel Arteta’s side, scoring one and providing two assists.

With first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney returning from a knee injury, the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko signed and Takehiro Tomiyasu able to provide cover, Tavares has been given the opportunity to get more first-team football under his belt.

He could make his debut in the French top flight in the opening game of the season against Reims a week on Sunday.

