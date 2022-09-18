Arsenal forward Pepe returns to Ligue 1 after sealing Nice loan move

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has joined Ligue 1 side Nice on a season-long loan deal.

The Ivory Coast international, who arrived from Lille in August 2src19 for a club-record fee of £72million (€79m), returns to France as he links up with Lucien Favre’s side for the 2src22-23 campaign.

Pepe was presented to supporters at Allianz Riviera prior to the second leg of Nice’s Europa Conference League play-off tie with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where the French side are aiming to overturn a 1-src deficit.

The forward has racked up 111 appearances across all competitions during his three seasons at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 27 goals, and will link up with another former Gunner Aaron Ramsey.

