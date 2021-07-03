Home NEWS Arsenal finally agree deal for Matteo Guendouzi to join new club
NEWSNews Africa

Arsenal finally agree deal for Matteo Guendouzi to join new club

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
arsenal-finally-agree-deal-for-matteo-guendouzi-to-join-new-club

Arsenal have finally reached an agreement with French Ligue 1 club Marseille, over a loan deal with an obligation to buy their player, Matteo Guendouzi.

TF1 reports that Guendouzi is now set to arrive in Marseille on Monday to complete his medical.

The France Under-21 international first joined Arsenal back in 2018 from Lorient.

He initially showed plenty of promise under former Gunners manager, Unai Emery.

But Guendouzi fell out of favour under current Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, and was banished from the squad following an incident on the pitch in which he grabbed Brighton’s Neal Maupay by throat in June last year.

The 22-year-old didn’t feature for Arteta’s side for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder was subsequently loaned out to Hertha Berlin for the 2020/21 campaign.

Arsenal are expected to earn around £10million for Guendouzi.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Interfaith Centre proffers solution to insecurity

Nnamdi Kanu ordered us to bury Ikonso with...

I withdrew my son from public school after...

Lagos rally: I’m impressed, Sunday Igboho is a...

‘Stray bullet’ kills young girl as police fire...

Join APC now before it’s too late —...

DSS butchered Sunday Igboho’s aide, Adogan after 48...

Shettima Calls for Power Shift to South, Insists...

FG Recommends Charging Railway Vandals With Manslaughter –...

Twitter ban in national interest, says Malami –...

Leave a Reply