arsenal-finally-agree-deal-for-matteo-guendouzi-to-join-new-club

Arsenal have finally reached an agreement with French Ligue 1 club Marseille, over a loan deal with an obligation to buy their player, Matteo Guendouzi.

TF1 reports that Guendouzi is now set to arrive in Marseille on Monday to complete his medical.

The France Under-21 international first joined Arsenal back in 2018 from Lorient.

He initially showed plenty of promise under former Gunners manager, Unai Emery.

But Guendouzi fell out of favour under current Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, and was banished from the squad following an incident on the pitch in which he grabbed Brighton’s Neal Maupay by throat in June last year.

The 22-year-old didn’t feature for Arteta’s side for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder was subsequently loaned out to Hertha Berlin for the 2020/21 campaign.

Arsenal are expected to earn around £10million for Guendouzi.